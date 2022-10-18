Analysis | The implication of the Congress presidential poll on other political parties

Except for brief spells between 1992 and 1998, the party's top post has been occupied by a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family since 1978

From left to right in the top row, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, P. Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor; and left to right in the bottom row, Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar cast their votes for the party’s presidential election. | Photo Credit: PTI

The process of choosing a new leader for the Conservative Party in Britain and the much-publicised debates between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak became a template for Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor to argue for more effective inner party democracy.

The context, of course, was the presidential elections in the Congress party where he had a face-off with party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge.

Except for brief spells between 1992 and 1998, when P.V. Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri were at the helm, the party's top post has been occupied by a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family since 1978.

In fact, until Monday, there had been only five elections (1939, 1950, 1977, 1977 and 2000) in the nearly 137-old-history of the Congress.

With Sonia Gandhi becoming the longest serving Congress president and occupying the position for over two decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has often attacked the party as being a "dynastic firm".

The contrast became sharper if one considered that no particular lineage could lay such claims to the BJP's top post since its inception.

In this backdrop, the current presidential polls is an important milestone for the Congress. With no member of the Nehru-Gandhi family being in the fray, the party will get a non-Gandhi in quarter of a century. And that may marginally help the party change the widely held perception, even though there is no doubt that the Gandhi family would be first among equals.

But the significance of the Congress presidential election is way beyond its internal workings.

"Congress party has shown what internal democracy is and other parties that want to take a lesson from it, can do so," Madhusudan Mistry, who heads the party's central election authority (CEA) told reporters.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the party’s presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

While the Left parties hold regular party congresses every three years to elect its collective leadership, other parties including can hardly claim to have genuine elections.

Much like what has been in the Congress so far, other parties too follow the formality of the procedure to instal the "chosen one".

While many of the regional parties, be it Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi or YSR Congress, are tightly controlled family enterprises, the BJP has often taken cue from its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, for its leadership.

So, when BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted about Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor getting a raw deal from the establishment, Mr. Tharoor responded, "We are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences within @incIndia, @amitmalviya. We don’t need your involvement in our party’s election. Try to hold one of your own first".

We are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences within @incIndia, @amitmalviya. We don't need your involvement in our party's election. Try to hold one of your own first. https://t.co/S237J7mZAP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 15, 2022

Mr. Tharoor's tweet is even more significant if one considers that J.P. Nadda is finishing his term as party president and there is no clarity yet on what process the BJP would follow to elect its next chief.

So, irrespective of the outcome, the Congress presidential poll does two things: one, it puts the onus on its political rival to live up to the standards it expects of others; two, the party will be under greater scrutiny to practice what it has preached others.