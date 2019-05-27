The IAF's tribute to Kargil war martyrs

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) B.S. Dhanoa paid tribute to Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja who lost his life 20 years back during the Kargil conflict by flying a ‘missing man’ formation in a Mig-21. He was accompanied by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Western Air Command Air Marshal R Nambiar. ACM BS Dhanoa led a four aircraft, MiG-21 ‘Missing Man’ formation flypast at AF station Bhisiana, in Bhatinda to honour the valour and supreme sacrifice of men killed in action during Operation Safed Sagar at Kargil.