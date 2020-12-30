The Hindu's top photographs of 2020: capturing a year like no other

Kashmiri fishermen wait to catch fish in the waters of the partially frozen Anchar Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Jan. 02, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

Edifice Engineering which demolished Golden Kayaloram, had the challenge of bringing down the building, sandwiched between an Anganwadi hardly two meters away and an under-construction towering apartment complex, executed the implosion by splitting the apartment into two with debris falling excatly where the diminutive building was located. As the cloud of dust cleared, the two-story anganvadi emerged totally unscathed, on January 12, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

After the first known case of coronavirus surfaced in Kerala, an ambulance driver, seen in full protective gear, outside Cochin International Airport for 17 students brought from China via Bangkok on Friday night as part of the evacuation of many Indian citizens from across the globe. The first known case of coronavirus became known in Kerala, India, via Wuhan, in January 2020.

People assemble in large numbers ahead of the Valentines Day at Shaheen Bagh to extend a heartfelt invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and celebrate the festival on love together in New Delhi on February 13, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

Ashraf, lotus farmer, plucks lotus flowers in his farmland at Pallar Kayal in Thirunavaya, Malappuram District. Only the buds are plucked for use. The flowers, once blossomed, are removed because if let to fully bloom and dry in the sun, the stamen of the flower dries up and adversely affects later production of buds of the plant. Photo: The Hindu

Wife of V.R. Baiju, the KSRTC conductor who was among the 19 people killed in the road accident at Avinashi in Tamil Nadu, was inconsolable as the body was brought to Kochi on February 02, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

U.S. President Donald Trump, wife Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during NAMASTE TRUMP event at Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. Sardar Patel Motera Stadium is World Largest Cricket Stadium with capacity of 1,10,000 spectators and 180 Degree obstacle free view. Photo: THE HINDU

A protester being chased by another community protester during a clash between tow community on CAA,NRC, at Khajoori area, in New Delhi on February 24, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

Paramilitary force personnel conducting a flag march in Chandbagh in Delhi on February 26, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shiv Vihar area of the riot-affected in North-East Delhi on March 7, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

Riots victims seen seen throng for relief kits at Mustafabad, in New Delhi on March 03, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

Claps following the sound of a siren to appreciate the work of those leading the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak after Janata Curfew in Mangaluru on March 22, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

Public with tricolor national flag gather in streets making cheerful sounds in honour of healthcare and other essential service providers at Shevvapet in Salem in Tamil Nadu on March 22, 2020 during the nation-wide call for a Janata curfew to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Photo: The Hindu

Migrant workers are seen fleeing from Mumbai on March 28, 2020. They hail from Manesar about 700 km away in Gujarat. The families were confident enough to walk down to their home. Photo: THE HINDU

People who arrived from different parts of country crowding buses to go to their respective native places during lockdown amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, at Mithapur bus stand, in Patna on March 23, 2020. Photo: THE HINDU

Entrance of a village road has been closed by the villagers after three positive COVID-19 cases emerged in Jagiroad area in Morigaon district of Assam on Thursday. At least 15 COVID-19 cases have emerged in Assam in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to 16 in the State. All of them had reportedly attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Nizamuddin, in Delhi. Photo: The Hindu

Doctors representing Mahim Dharavi Medical Practioners Association with help from BMC health department check patients in conatinted slum pockets of kalyanwadi, Dharavi on April 12, 2020. Photo: THE HINDU

Panic Buying - Amidst spiralling cases of coronavirus, the State Govt announced a complete shutdown from Sunday (April 26) in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days. People crowd at Koyambedu market, Chennai on Saturday, just ahead of a complete lockdown. Photo: The Hindu

Victims being rushed to hospital following the gas leak from LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, that occurred in the early hours of May 07, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

A man runs to safety while fishing in flood waters on seeing a rhino that suddenly appeared from a nearby reserve forest in search of food to the outskirts of Guwahati on May 28, 2020. Not only did Assam see multiple floods, other parts of the country bore the brunt of excessive rains, flooding and landslides. Photo: The Hindu

Army personnel and the public paying tributes to havildar Sunil Kumar in Patna on June 18, 2020. He was among the 20 soldiers killed by the Chinese at Galwan Valley. Photo: THE HINDU

Vikas Dubey, who was on the run since the Kanpur ambush took place on the intervening night of July 2-3, in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested earlier on July 09, 2020 while he was going to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Photo: THE HINDU

The Shiva temple on the banks of the Periyar river in Aluva is under water upto its roof as heavy overnight rains are flooding the river. Residents on the banks of Periyar and it's tributaries are being shifted to relief shelters in several places on August 07, 2020. Photo: THE HINDU

Wreckage of an Air India Express jet that overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in Karipur, Kerala, on August 8, 2020. Photo: The Hindu

NDRF personnel carry the body of a patient suffering from Coronavirus at a private COVID-19 care centre in which a fire mishap occurred, resulting in the death of a few people in Vijayawada, on August 09, 2020. Photo: THE HINDU

Search operation on at the landslip-hit area at Pettimudy, near Rajamala, in Idukki district on August 10, 2020. Bad weather conditions hampered the works on the second day after the landslip. Photo: The Hindu

Residents who are mostly fishermen, run for safety place against the heavy sandy wind along the shores of Marina Beach in Pattinampakkam on November 25, 2020 ahead of cyclone Nivar which is few hundred miles away from the city shores. Photo: The Hindu

More than 150 mechanised fishing boats which were anchored at Kunthukal during Burevi cyclonic storm, sailed back to Mandapam and Rameswaram crossing the central span of the Pamban rail bridge on December 08, 2020. Photo: THE HINDU

The long stretch of the key arterial GT Karnal national highway blocked at the Singhu border, more farmers in large numbers continue to arrive to join the on going protest on the 14th day, in New Delhi on December 09, 2020. Photo: The Hindu