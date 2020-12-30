The Hindu's top photographs of 2020: capturing a year like no other

2020 has been a year like none other. Over and over, it reprised uncomfortable events from the past.

In January, jets brought COVID-19 to India. A little over 100 years ago, in 1918, the Spanish Flu had reached India via ships. In 1947, after the Partition of India, close to 15 million people had walked to their new homes in India and Pakistan. Seventy-three years later, in 2020, India saw another mass exodus of migrant workers leaving cities and trudging back to their homes as coronavirus brought the country to a grinding halt.

Thirty-five years after 1984, Delhi was rocked by communal riots. Though the lockdown dismantled the anti-CAA protests earlier in the year, Delhi is now back under siege, this time by farmers. Thirty-five years after the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, considered the world’s worst industrial disaster, another gas leak in the dead of the night near Visakhapatnam had people running out on to the streets gasping for air. A decade after the Mangalore air crash, yet another tabletop airport in India saw a passenger aircraft crash. This time in Kozhikode, 20 passengers died. Cyclones hit the east coast repeatedly, sometimes within ten days of each other. Kerala saw killer landslides, yet again.

In a normal year, even one or two of these events would have dominated the headlines. But in 2020, India had them coming month after month; sometimes, week after week. The Hindu’s photojournalists were at each of these places and more, tracking the events as they unfolded or documenting their aftermath. Below is a selection of images from them that tells the story of 2020.