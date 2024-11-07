ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu’s reports win laurels at WAN-IFRA Asia Media Awards 2024

Updated - November 08, 2024 12:11 am IST - Chennai

Analysis of electoral bonds data took the gold in the Best Breaking News Article category and a deep-dive into the entrance exam coaching centres at Kota bagged silver in the Best Feature Article category

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Group’s CEO L.V. Navaneeth receiving the award on behalf of the editorial team at the awards ceremony in Singapore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A package of reports and a long-form article published by The Hindu have won laurels at the WAN-IFRA Asian Media Awards, 2024. The awards ceremony was held in Singapore on November 6.

The package “Making Sense of the Electoral Bonds Data” won gold in the Best Breaking News Article category, while “Kota’s Crash Course”, a special Ground Zero report on life in coaching centres in Kota, won silver in the Best Feature Article category.

The electoral bonds package, a series of articles by The Hindu’s reporters, decoded data provided by the SBI on electoral bonds, offering insights into the financing mechanisms.

The Kota crash course story was published at a time when 23 students had taken their lives in Kota. The story explored the experiences of the many thousands of aspirants who flock to Kota’s coaching centres each year with hopes of securing admission to prestigious institutions. It delved into the intense academic pressures faced by students and examined the booming preparatory exam industry, as well as societal views on STEM education.

Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu said, “This victory underscores the commitment of our data team and journalists, who see news as more than stories — they recognise the responsibility to address issues that affect the society. As a 146-year-old news media organisation, we strive to be a catalyst for change, actively working towards a more informed, equitable society.”

