The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’ campaign wins WAN-IFRA award

Published - May 28, 2024 11:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Across 12 categories, The Hindu is the only Indian news organisation, besides Newslaundry to be recognised by WAN-IFRA 2024 Digital Media Awards.

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’ campaign has won the World Association of News Publishers’ (WAN-IFRA) 2024 Digital Media Awards in the audience engagement category. 

WAN-IFRA announced winners of the awards, which acknowledge excellence and groundbreaking digital innovation across a range of categories that recognise the changing way people receive and engage with news, in Copenhagen on May 27 during a ceremony at the 75th World News Media Congress.

Madras Week | Chennai city turns 384

The 2024 Digital Media Awards recognise outstanding accomplishments across twelve categories. ‘Best in Audience Engagement’ went to The Hindu‘Made of Chennai’, a campaign that connects the public to Chennai through events such as archival exhibitions, heritage walks, music concerts, and more.

In a press release, WAN-IFRA said of the campaign: “An amazing project connecting people and the city via comprehensive touch points across various media. A testament of how powerful a media platform could be when it’s used in a very creative way!”

Thiruvanmiyur beach turns into a open-air theatre, it was a pleasant surprise for many visitors

Across 12 categories, The Hindu is the only Indian news organisation, besides Newslaundry — which won an award for ‘Best Innovative Digital Product’— to be recognised by WAN-IFRA 2024 Digital Media Awards.

Other winners include Russmedia, Austria (Best Use of AI in the Newsroom), Guardian, USA (Best Newsletter), South China Morning Post, Hong Kong (Best Use of Video), Agence France Presse, Global (Best Fact-checking Project).

