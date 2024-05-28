The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’ campaign wins WAN-IFRA award

The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’ campaign has won the World Association of News Publishers’ (WAN-IFRA) 2024 Digital Media Awards in the audience engagement category.

ADVERTISEMENT

WAN-IFRA announced winners of the awards, which acknowledge excellence and groundbreaking digital innovation across a range of categories that recognise the changing way people receive and engage with news, in Copenhagen on May 27 during a ceremony at the 75th World News Media Congress.

The 2024 Digital Media Awards recognise outstanding accomplishments across twelve categories. ‘Best in Audience Engagement’ went to The Hindu‘Made of Chennai’, a campaign that connects the public to Chennai through events such as archival exhibitions, heritage walks, music concerts, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release, WAN-IFRA said of the campaign: “An amazing project connecting people and the city via comprehensive touch points across various media. A testament of how powerful a media platform could be when it’s used in a very creative way!”

Across 12 categories, The Hindu is the only Indian news organisation, besides Newslaundry — which won an award for ‘Best Innovative Digital Product’— to be recognised by WAN-IFRA 2024 Digital Media Awards.

Other winners include Russmedia, Austria (Best Use of AI in the Newsroom), Guardian, USA (Best Newsletter), South China Morning Post, Hong Kong (Best Use of Video), Agence France Presse, Global (Best Fact-checking Project).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.