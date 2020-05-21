  • The Series

The Hindu's conversations on COVID-19

Here is a collection of interviews with experts to understand the medical, social, economic and political impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In This Series
Thomas Piketty. File

India has to come to terms with inequality: Thomas Piketty
&nbsp;

Moving into summer months, India could get hit very hard, says virologist Peter Hotez
Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland. File

Commonwealth collaboration has never been more important, says Secretary-General Patricia Scotland

K. Sujatha Rao.

Class dimension to COVID-19 needs to be understood: Sujatha Rao
Saudi Ambasador to India Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati. File

Saudi Arabia's investments in India on track despite economic downturn, says Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati
Vipul Mathur

Interview | ‘Pockets with lower contact intensity can have relatively lower lockdown’
Shashi Tharoor

Coronavirus | If WHO has limitations, these have been imposed on it by nations, says Shashi Tharoor
&nbsp;

‘Centre should allow States to devise their own economic strategies’
Syed Akbaruddin. File

By any calculus, India qualifies for UNSC permanent seat: Syed Akbaruddin
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister-elect Biplab Deb interacts with the media ahead of his swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled to take place on 9 March, in Agartala on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI3_7_2018_000027B)

Coronavirus | Tripura started screening airports and checkposts as early as January, says Biplab Deb

Aditi Singh, District Magistrate, Hapur

Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic on the ground in Hapur
Praveen Chakravarty. File photo.

Extreme lockdown was an immediate response, it’s now clear that the cure is worse than the disease, says Congress Data and Technology cell chief
CHENNAI, 09/10/2017: Soumya Swaminathan, World Health Organisation Deputy Direcor General. Photo: R. Ragu

Coronavirus | Data is key to control of this pandemic, says Soumya Swaminathan
Derek O'Brien

COVID-19 | We are witnessing a new kind of federalism, says Trinamool MP Derek O’ Brien
Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. File

PM will take a call on lockdown extension with CMs, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
A sanitation worker spraying disinfectants to sanitize in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Vijayawada on March 22, 2020.

Social solidarity, physical distancing, extended lockdown needed to fight COVID-19, says Dr. Bobby John

