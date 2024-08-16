The Hindu’s chief illustrator wins gold medal in international cartoon contest

The Hindu’s chief illustrator Soumyadip Sinha won the gold medal and a cash prize of $2,000 in the International Cartoon Contest Boycott Genocide-2024. Artists from 55 countries participated in the contest that had “Condemning the Israeli regime’s participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics” as one of its themes.

Mr. Sinha’s cartoon depicted Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu using a rifle to pole-vault above a mass grave of Gazans to reach Paris.

The jury members of the contest comprised experts from Italy, Poland, Malaysia, Venezuela, Brazil, Turkey, China, Egypt and Iran. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who participated! Huge congratulations to our talented finalists and well-deserved winners,” the jury said in a statement.