The Hindu Young World to conduct painting competition for school students

This competition is open to students residing in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana only.

Giving an opportunity for aspiring young artists to showcase their talent, the JSW Paints ‘Futurescapes’ painting competition 2021 organised in association with The Hindu Young World invites entries across three categories.

This competition is open to students residing in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana only.

The painting competition will have a preliminary round and a finale. Students in Classes III to V can submit entries for the Sub-junior category, and the topics for them are ‘Dream Home’, ‘Family Picnic’ or ‘My Favourite Animal’. Students in Classes VI to VIII under the Junior category can paint on ‘Favourite festival’, ‘Fun with family’, or ‘Wildlife Safari’. Students in Classes IX to XII, who are a part of the Senior category, can paint on ‘Colours of India’, ‘Family Vacation’, or ‘Clean and Green India’.

Students are mandatorily required to register online and upload a clear scanned copy of their painting to generate their registration number. The physical copy of the drawing should also be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu as chosen during the online registration process before March 10.

Students who qualify for the finale will be intimated of the date and details through their registered email ID.

For detailed instructions regarding the registration process and the competition, participants can log on to www.ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints . In case of any queries or clarifications, students or parents can also call the toll free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.