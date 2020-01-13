National

The Hindu Young World Quiz to be held in 17 cities

It will be launched on January 18

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held in 17 cities across the country from January 18.

It is one of the longest running and largest live school quizzes as The Hindu Young World steps into the 30th year.

Two categories

The competition is open to students in two categories - Juniors (classes 4 to 6) and Seniors (from classes 7 to 9). Each team must have two members and register online. Any number of teams can take part from the same school by paying a registration fee of ₹200 per team.

However, the team members must be from the same school/branch and cross teams are not allowed. All entrants would get participation certificates and there would be audience prizes too.

The quiz would be held in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Kochi, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Delhi on different dates from January 18.

For registration and further details, log on to www.thehindu.com/ywquiz.

