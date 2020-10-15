The Hindu, Roof and Floor to host webinar

Session is on virtual sales & realty tours

The Hindu along with Roof and Floor will host a webinar on ‘Virtual Sales and Realty Tours-The High-Tech Future of Home Buying’ on October 17 between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

Hosted as part of TrueView, a virtual property fair powered by The Hindu, the session will be chaired by Thejaswi Udupa, CTO product, Roof and Floor.

The panel members include Rahul Phondge, CBO, Residential Services, Anarock Property Consultants; A. Shankar, Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Consulting, JLL; and Nikilesh, Managing Partner, NG Developers.

TrueView is a month-long virtual property fair aimed at providing an unique platform to showcase wide spectrum of projects across Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

Fair on till Oct. 31

Presented by Casagrand, the property fair would be held online till October 31. To register for the webinar, potential buyers may visit http://bit.ly/RandFTV or scan the QR Code.