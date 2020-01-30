Gandhiji’s killing: 'The Hindu' releases book

Veteran scientist Dr. M.S. Swaminathan released a special publication on the Mahatma Gandhi assassination trial titled The Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi – Trial & Verdict 1948-49 published by The Hindu, as part of the History Series.

The special publication is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary year. Releasing the book at his house on Thursday evening in the presence of N. Ram, Chairman, THG Publishing Pvt Ltd., Dr. Swaminathan said it was a moving moment for him, as he was present at Birla House when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

The 456-page volume takes the reader through an archival tour beginning with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and ending with the findings of the J.L. Kapur Commission. Subsequent developments, information on his death obtained through an RTI query and the Supreme Court’s order on not re-opening the trial of the assassination have been added to give the reader an update. The book will be available for purchase next week and can be pre-ordered.

“It is one of the saddest moments [in my life],” Dr. Swaminathan said while recalling that fateful day. He said he had not planned on going to Birla House that day, but went for the prayer meeting only as an afterthought.

Prayer meetings

“Those prayer meetings were very interesting — [people of] all religions were there. Suddenly there was commotion. I was sitting at the back. Someone said Gandhiji had been shot. In 10-15 minutes, Lord Mountbatten arrived. They said after half an hour that he [Gandhi] is no more. The whole area changed to one of mourning,” he said.

He recalled that both Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were too distraught to make any arrangements.

“Lord Mountbatten was in charge. That’s how they got a gun-carriage to carry his body. Once you have called it official mourning, it became necessary,” he said.

Dr. Swaminathan talked about the time Gandhiji visited his house in Kumbakonam and how his mother had asked him to donate the gold chain and bangle he was wearing to Gandhiji so that they could be auctioned, and the money used for the uplift of Dalits and temple entry.