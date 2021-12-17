The Hindu presents ‘Margazhi Music Contest’

CHENNAI:

The Hindu will conduct its annual ‘Margazhi Music Contest’ for young Indian classical musicians, with restrictions in place for COVID-19. The event is for classical vocalists, instrumentalists and percussionists up to 40 years of age.

It will be held for three categories — children (below 12 years), juniors (13-19 years) and seniors (20-40 years). Those who wish to participate must send in their entries before December 31. A jury of persons trained in the arts will judge the entries and choose the winners. Participants can upload their videos to their Google Drive or DropBox account and register at https://bit.ly/THMSC2 or scan the QR Code.

All who register will be given e-certificates of appreciation. Videos have to be for a maximum duration of five minutes. In the ‘vocal/instrumental: krithi’ category, participants can send a solo rendition of any krithi of a well known composer. For the ‘vocal/instrumental: thukkada’ category, they can send a solo rendition of compositions of Annamacharya, Purandaradasa, Bhadrachala Ramadasa, Sadasiva Brahmendra, Meera, Kabir, Surdas, Tulsidas, Jayadeva and others; Tamil pieces like Thevaram, Thiruppavai, Thiruppugazh and compositions of Subramanya Bharathi and others; tillanas, padams, javalis, bhajans, abhangs and similar semi-classical compositions. Those participating in the ‘percussion: solo’ category should send a one tala performance.

