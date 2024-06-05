NDA gets majority, but BJP falls short of half way mark in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term in power on June 4, but he will be dependent on allies as the BJP fell almost 32 short of the halfway mark of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 291 seats against the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s 234 seats. The Congress won 99 seats compared to 52 in 2019.

Verdict shows voters don’t want Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to run the country, says Rahul Gandhi

The 2024 verdict, which saw the Congress nearly doubling its Lok Sabha tally from 2019, signalled a political revival on the back of its leadership, strategies, and the ability to effectively build and communicate its narrative to the electorate.

INDIA bloc meeting likely on June 5, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar on June 4 said that a meeting of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) group of parties was likely in Delhi on June 5.

To a question on who would be the next PM, Mr. Pawar said, “We have not given it a thought. I am not sure if the INDIA alliance can form government. We will meet tomorrow and take a decision unanimously on the future course of action,” he said.

Election results 2024: NDA will take big decisions in third term, strike hard against corruption, says PM Modi

In his maiden speech after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results were declared on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will continue to take big decisions in its third term and strike hard against corruption.

Nitish stands his ground in Bihar, emerges ‘kingmaker’

With the BJP falling way short of a majority in the Lok Sabha, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has emerged as a potential kingmaker with his party, the Janata Dal (United), having won two and leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats (till 7 p.m.) in the State on June 4.

With 28 seats, Naidu, Nitish emerge kingmakers

With 28 seats between them, N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) hold the balance of the BJP-led National Democratic alliance (NDA) in their hands. Both parties have re-pledged their allegiance to the NDA and have confirmed that they will be present at the alliance’s meeting scheduled for Wednesday. This has not stopped the INDIA bloc, which is nearly 40 seats short of the majority mark, from courting them.

Naidu set to become CM of Andhra Pradesh for fourth time, complete rout for Jagan’s YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party’s national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is all set to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time after handing a crushing defeat to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party in the Assembly election held simultaneously with the general election in the State.

Election results 2024: With no majority on its own, BJP will have to strike a consensus

A National Democratic Alliance (NDA) where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not dominant, backed by a full majority, is tantamount to turning the clock back 26 years to May 15, 1998, when former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee created the first avatar of the NDA and formed a government that held power between 1998 and 2004.

SP-led INDIA alliance makes major gains in U.P., BJP looses ground as high-profile candidates biting dust

Uttar Pradesh, politically the most crucial State in the country, sprang a massive surprise in the Lok Sabha election with the Samajwadi Party (SP) heading towards victory on 37 of 63 seats it contested as part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, while its partner Congress is likely to win six of the 17 seats it fought.

Odisha witnesses historic upset as Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year-long rule set to end

In what can be described as a historic upset, the 24-year-long tenure of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to come to an end, with the aggressive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised to form government with a narrow majority in Odisha.

Party headquarters of the DMK and BJP come alive with song and dance in Chennai

DMK supporters gathered in large numbers at Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday evening to celebrate the victory of the party and its allies in Tamil Nadu. The DMK-led alliance decimated the AIADMK and the BJP alliances in the Lok Sabha election with the score line reading 40-0. At Kamalalayam, the BJP state headquarters at T. Nagar, party cadre celebrated the party’s victory at the Centre. Cadre were seen dancing to the drumbeats, as crackers went off and laddus were distributed to passers-by. Senior leader H. Raja was distributing the sweets.

Lok Sabha Elections | Big win for Congress-led UDF in Kerala with 18 seats, BJP opens account

Dealing a heavy blow to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday swept 18 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, even as Thrissur fell to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in a remarkable upset victory for actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi.

Congress improves performance but falls short of expectations in Karnataka

Armed with its five “guarantees” schemes, the ruling Congress in Karnataka has managed to improve its tally by winning nine seats — up from one in 2019 — but fell short of expectations and conceded 19 Lok Sabha constituencies to the BJP-JD (S) alliance in the State.

Election Results 2024: Congress, BJP win eight seats each in Telangana; BRS draws a blank

The ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana shared honours in the Lok Sabha elections, winning eight seats each with the other seat — Hyderabad — going to AIMIM. The main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) drew a blank.

SC refuses to entertain AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

The Supreme Court on June 4 did not give Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. A Vacation Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta, however, gave Mr. Sisodia liberty to “revive” his plea for bail, afresh, as soon as the final chargesheet/prosecution complaint is filed by the CBI and ED, respectively, in the case.

IAF’s Sukhoi fighter jet crashes in Maharashtra’s Nashik, pilots safe

An SU-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Nashik on Tuesday. The aircraft was recently overhauled by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and was on a test sortie from HAL Nashik at Sirsa gaon, a HAL official said.

AAP bags 3 seats in Punjab, loses Delhi seats to BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), having contested in 22 seats across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Assam in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, managed to win three seats in Punjab, increasing its representation in Parliament from the sole seat it won in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Sensex plunges 5.7% as BJP fails to win majority on its own

India’s S&P BSE Sensex suffered its sharpest fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, as the surprise outcome of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being poised to fail to win a majority on its own in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections triggered frenzied selling that sent the key equity benchmark tumbling more than 8% intraday on Tuesday.

Israel mourns dead hostages as major powers urge Gaza truce

Israel on Tuesday mourned four hostages confirmed dead inside war-torn Gaza as Western and West Asia powers threw their support behind a truce deal outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Global interest spikes as Rohit’s men are all set for World Cup kick off

The Indian team would have keenly watched the Sri Lanka-South Africa encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 3. The batting group, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, would not have liked what they saw.

BJP’s psychological onslaught failed, says T.N. CM Stalin

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday that though the BJP launched a psychological onslaught two days ago in the name of exit polls, it was reduced to a position wherein it was not able to win a simple majority to form the government.

AIADMK fails again in its bid to reverse its electoral fortunes

The AIADMK, which hoped to reverse its fortunes in the Lok Sabha election after tasting back-to-back electoral setbacks, has again failed in its bid. The party even lost the lone seat — Theni — it won last time.

