February 26, 2024 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST

Poverty levels below 5%, claims NITI Aayog chief

Less than 5% of Indians are now expected to be below the poverty line, and extreme destitution has almost gone away, a top government official asserted on February 25, citing the findings of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2022-23. Retail inflation has also likely been overstated in recent years, he added.

With food spends down in the country, growth may get leg-up

India’s headline inflation is expected to trend down creating more room for monetary and fiscal policy to focus on spurring growth rather than fret over inflation, if the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) that shows a lower proportion of food spends for both rural and urban consumers, is used to rejig the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Elderly couple from Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi run on track in wee hours to stop train from derailing

Displaying extraordinary grit in the wee hours, an elderly couple ran for a few metres along the track near Bhagavathipuram railway station near Sengottai, to stop an approaching train, minutes after a truck fell on the track between Bhagavathipuram and Aryankavu railway stations early on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Railways brings down the curtain on passenger trains

The era of passenger trains seems to have come to an end with the Indian Railways redesignating them as express specials. The ‘second class ordinary fare’ meant for passenger trains has been dispensed with and commuters travelling in the express specials are charged express fares which is almost double the earlier rates.

INLD Haryana president and his acquaintance shot dead

The Indian National Lok Dal’s State president and two-time former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee and his acquaintance were shot dead by unidentified assailants who fired at his SUV, or sports utility vehicle, in Bahadurgarh on Sunday. Two others travelling with the duo also sustained bullet injuries.

Not a single rupee was provided by the Centre towards flood relief, says Chief Minister Stalin

The Union government had not given even a rupee till now to the Tamil Nadu government in the aftermath of the two major floods in December last year, which had affected Chennai and its surroundings, and Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and nearby regions, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday. “At least, knowing that the Lok Sabha election is fast-approaching, the Centre should have released funds, but it isn’t even bothered,” he added.

Trinamool leader faces people’s anger in Sandeshkhali

A local TMC leader was chased by angry villagers and took shelter at the house of another local at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Sunday, even as the party’s leadership continued to grapple with the villagers’ allegations of land grab and torture against its leaders.

VinFast’s hi-tech electric cars in different segments to hit Indian market at affordable price, promises CEO

Vietnam’s VinFast Auto, the first car maker that quit manufacturing gasoline cars in 2022 and invested in making the most modern, sustainable electric cars, has said that it would offer a range of cars in the near future at affordable rates in the Indian market.

With over 350 bird species, Tamil Nadu ranks 7th in Great Backyard Bird Count 2024

According to preliminary results, 355 bird species were observed from 37 districts across the State. In the same trend as last year, Salem topped the number of checklists, which refer to entries of bird sightings, in the eBird web portal. Coimbatore recorded the highest number of species (268) followed by Salem (203), Chengalpattu (172), and Erode (147). Tamil Nadu stood 7th among 37 states in India with 348 species and 3,804 checklists.

Orthodox Church seeks Governor’s intervention in Church Bill

Warning against any attempt to overturn the Supreme Court ruling of 2017, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church requested the intervention of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Sunday, in case the State government proceeds with the Church Bill.

WTO MC13 | What’s on the agenda for India?

The four-day 13th ministerial conference will start on February 26 in Abu Dhabi. Trade ministers of 164 member countries of the World Trade Organisation are meeting against the backdrop of the uncertain global economic situation due to the Red Sea crisis, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Indian delegation is led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Telugu film producer, writer V. Mahesh passes away in Chennai

Renowned film and television serial producer, as well as writer, V. Mahesh (85) passed away due to a heart attack in Chennai on Saturday night. Sources report that he suffered injuries after slipping in the bathroom and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His passing away has elicited an outpouring of condolences from celebrities across the film and television fraternity.

Carabao Cup 2024 | Liverpool beats Chelsea 1-0 to win the English League Cup

Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool to a record-extending 10th English League Cup trophy by securing a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Wembley on February 25. The centerback’s goal in the 28th minute of extra time settled a tense clash that had ended 0-0 in regulation.

Maryam Nawaz submits nomination papers for Punjab CM

Senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on February 25 submitted her nomination papers for the post of Chief Minister of Pakistan’s politically crucial Punjab province.

