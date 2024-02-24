February 24, 2024 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST

Delhi approaches Moscow for early discharge of Indian ‘army helpers’

India has approached the Russian authorities for “early discharge” of Indians working as support staff with the Russian Army, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, urging Indian nationals to stay away from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Supreme Court questions Tamil Nadu government’s intervention in Madras High Court against ED’s sand mining case

The Supreme Court questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s successful intervention in the Madras High Court to get a stay of summons issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to five District Collectors in connection with a money laundering case linked to “illegal” sand mining.

‘Bribery’ case: Special Court orders Lokayukta to conduct further probe against Siddaramaiah

A Special Court of Sessions set up exclusively to deal with criminal cases related MPs/ MLAs in Karnataka has directed the Lokayukta police to conduct further investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in an alleged corruption case related to his tenure as Chief Minister during 2013-18.

Police fire teargas shells against protesting farmers at Hisar

Haryana police fired teargas shells in a clash with protesting farmers in Hisar on Friday, in a bid to prevent them from marching towards Khanauri, on Haryana’s border with Punjab

Ground Zero |Sandeshkhali violence: Fire and smoke in West Bengal village

A Trinamool Congress leader and his two local aides have been facing accusations of sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal. While the two aides have been arrested, the leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, is absconding. Shiv Sahay Singh reports on Sandeshkhali villagers who narrate stories of a man who allegedly unleashed a reign of terror, and how an island close to the Sundarbans has become the centre of Trinamool-BJP politics

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of seven stations, ROBs in Chennai division on February 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be laying the foundation stone for redeveloping seven railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and seven railway overbridges (ROBs) in the Chennai division of the Southern Railway through video conferencing on February 26.

Talks on with INDIA bloc parties for seat sharing: Congress

The Congress is unlikely to give up the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat to the Aam Admi Party (AAP) as part of a seat-sharing pact, Congress sources said on Friday.

Majority of Byju’s shareholders vote for removing CEO, family members; company calls vote invalid

Majority of Byju’s shareholders on Friday voted unanimously for removing founder CEO Byju Raveendran and his family from the board over alleged “mismanagement and failures” at what was once India’s hottest tech startup, but the company dug in its heels, calling the voting done in absence of founders as invalid and ineffective.

Telecom users should know legal name of anyone calling them: TRAI

Telecom users should know the legal name of anyone calling them, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended on Friday. The regulator recommended that Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), where phones display a caller’s identity based on their KYC registration data, be implemented on Indian telecom networks.

Kuki-Zomi police officers appeal against transfers to Meitei areas; Manipur government says they are being promoted

Over 100 Kuki-Zomi personnel of the Manipur Police’s Manipur Rifles and Indian Reserve Battalion have approached the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) to intervene in a transfer order that posts them in Meitei-dominated areas of the State. The officers said they had availed all institutional mechanisms available to them to ask for a consideration but have not heard back.

BJP will fulfil common man’s dream of ensuring clean administration in Tamil Nadu, says Annamalai

Addressing a public meeting in Sankarankovil as part of his ‘En mann, en makkal’ yatra, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai warned that the BJP will continue to hunt the ‘corrupt’ DMK ministers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after the Parliamentary elections.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Santhan to be sent back home

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Chennai on Friday issued an order to deport Santhan alias Suthenthiraraja, one of the seven life convicts granted premature release in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who is in the Special Camp in Tiruchi.

10,000 people in Assam face eviction from tribal council lands

Assam Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan on Friday defended a tribal council’s plan to evict about 10,000 people from areas designated as professional grazing reserves (PGR) and village grazing reserves (VGR).

Congress demands Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of BJP’s misuse of Central agencies to collect donations

The Congress on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations that Central agencies were “misused” by the BJP to “extort” donations for the ruling party and asked for a White Paper on the ruling party’s finances

Want to dedicate this performance to my father, says India pacer Akash Deep

Years of toil, personal setbacks and the extended wait for a senior team cap is a story arc that many an Indian cricketer traces. It is no different for Akash Deep, the 27-year-old Bengal speedster who made a memorable Test debut (3/70) in Ranchi against England on Friday.