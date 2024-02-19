February 19, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST

Fresh advisory soon on Aadhaar as date of birth proof

To avoid inconvenience to the public and government schemes’ beneficiaries and quell a sense of anxiety about a recent directive to cease the usage of Aadhaar as a ‘date of birth’ proof, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is likely to issue a clarification soon that those relying on the ID proof for age may do so after undertaking a ‘risk-based assessment’.

Centre, farmers sit for fourth round of talks

The fourth meeting between Union Ministers and farmer representatives to deliberate on their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price on crops, began here on Sunday even as protesting farmers from Punjab continued to camp near the inter-State boundary with Haryana.

Imran Khan’s PTI demands judicial probe in alleged poll rigging

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party demanded a judicial commission to probe a senior bureaucrat’s allegation that the election body and the top judiciary were involved in vote rigging on Februrary 18.

India has made up its mind that PM Modi will be at helm for third term: Amit Shah at BJP meet

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday likened the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to the Mahabharata war, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the BJP-led camp working for the country’s development while “INDIA alliance” under the Congress is full of family-run parties and corruption.

Sandeshkhali rape survivor alleges attack on her home

A woman who has alleged sexual assault by local Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on February 18 said that miscreants ransacked her house on February 17.

BJP amends its constitution to empower Parliamentary Board to take decision on its president

The BJP’s national convention on Sunday amended the party’s constitution, allowing its apex organisational body - the Parliamentary Board - to take a decision related to its president, including his or her term and its extension, in “emergency” situations.

As Army upgrades firepower in eastern Arunachal, Chinook heavy-lift helicopter becomes a “game changer”

After strengthening defences as well as firepower in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the Army has now beefed up its combat potential along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the rest of the State with the induction of its entire range of arsenal from the latest firearms to M777 ultra light howitzers.

Andhra Pradesh officials sound alert on bird flu, collect samples from poultry farms

Officials sounded an alert over the presence of Avian Influenza A(H5N1), also known as bird flu, in Nellore district.

Kamal Nath is not leaving party, says M.P. Congress chief

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Sunday that former Chief Minister and party veteran Kamal Nath was not going to leave the party.

Saleem Shervani quits as SP national general secretary, alleges neglect of Muslims in party

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and five-time former MP, Saleem Sherwani, on Sunday resigned from the post of party’s national general secretary, alleging neglect of the Muslims in the party, adding the community is steadily losing faith in the SP.

Haryana farmer unions, khaps to join agitation if talks fail

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) national president Gurnam Singh Charuni on February 18 said the farmer unions and khap panchayats in Haryana would put up a united fight with the protesting Punjab farmer organisations in support of their demands if the talks with the government fail.

Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar resigns ahead of Supreme Court hearing

Ahead of the hearing on Chandigarh mayoral election in the Supreme Court likely on Monday, city’s Mayor Manoj Sonkar resigned from his post on Sunday. Last month, BJP candidate Mr. Sonkar won the post of Mayor by securing 16 votes in the 35-member MC House.