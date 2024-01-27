The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 Day 2 | In pictures

January 27, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Lets Talk Money: Making Your Money Work For You, a session where personal finance expert Monika Halan in conversation with Aarathi Krishnan at the second day of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Concert Hall in Chennai on January 27, 2024.

Anuja Chauhan, Harini Nagendra, Kiran Manral and Tarun Mehrishi in conversation with K.C. Vijayakumar during a session A Crime Wave at The Hindu Pavilion.

The Cooking of Books: A session where Ramachandra Guha and Nirmala Lakshman discuss his memoir.

The World Storyteller: The Power of Rooted Fiction - a session by Tejaswani Apte-Rahm and Abdullah Khan in conversation with Nandini Krishnan.

Journey to India Modern: Tarun Tahillani in conversation with Rosella Stephen

A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family - Tarana Husain Khan and Rakesh Raghunathan in Conversation with Deepa S. Reddy

Act of God: Kannan Gill in conversation with Anuradha Menon

A member from the audience questions the panel during the session A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family.

Siblings and authors Amish and Bhavana Roy in conversation with Anita Ratnam on The Power of Idol Worship.