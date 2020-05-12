The Hindu is India’s fastest growing English daily, fourth time in a row

The Hindu has consolidated its leadership position as the fastest growing English daily in India with Total Readership (TR) witnessing a growth of 6% and Average Issue Readership (AIR) of 4% over Q3 ‘19, registering the highest growth rate among the top three national English dailies, whereas The Times of India and the Hindustan Times have declined in AIR. The Hindu has added 4,61,000 readers nationally over Q3, which is 1,03,000 readers more than what The Times of India did, as per the Indian Readership Survey’s recent report released by the Media Research Users Council (MRUC) in the fourth and final quarter of the calendar year.

17% jump in The Hindu's readership - The Hindu

In South India, The Hindu has witnessed the highest Total Readership of 46,70,000 which is higher than that of The Times of India. The Hindu’s performance is attributed to sustained leadership in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and gains in Karnataka.

The Hindu continues to be the largest read English daily in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in terms of both Total Readership and Average Issue Readership. Its Average Issue Readership in Tamil Nadu is higher than that of The Times of India and The New Indian Express combined. The Hindu has witnessed a consistent growth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Karnataka, The Hindu has grown by 10% in Average Issue Readership whereas The Times of India and the Deccan Herald have declined.

L.V. Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer, The Hindu Group, said, “It is heartening to note that we have witnessed continued growth in all four quarters, even as we continue to disseminate verified information during these challenging times. We are thankful to our readers and to our advertisers for the continued support of our quality and credible journalism.”