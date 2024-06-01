The Hindu Group wins gold and silver at Abby One Show Awards

The Hindu Group won the gold and silver in the ‘Best client-brand activation or display advertising innovation by a publisher’ category at the Abby One Show Awards at the Goafest 2024 in Mumbai.

The Abby Awards highlights and recognises the industry’s most innovative minds and groundbreaking campaigns, according to a press release.

The gold award was won by the ‘Cadbury Iniya Kondattam’ campaign, a collaboration with The Hindu Group and Mondelez India, featuring a five-part mini-series on Tamil Nadu’s popular icons and their favourite traditional dishes infused with Cadbury.

The silver award was for The Hindu ‘Our State Our taste’, a culinary contest showcasing the treasured dishes of South India. This became a platform for home cooks across South India to showcase their hidden talent to the world outside.

CEO of The Hindu Group L.V. Navaneeth said, “This recognition at the Abby One Show Awards reflects our steadfast dedication to our readers and advertisers. These wins signify that the campaign excelled creatively while also achieving outstanding results in brand engagement and impact.”

