The Hindu Group wins global media awards

07 June 2020 17:22 IST

The Hindu Group has won two awards at the International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards 2020. This year, the competition received 922 entries for 16 categories from 262 news brands in 44 countries. Awards were given under Group 1 representing regional/local brands and Group 2 representing global/national brands. The winners were announced in a global broadcast recently.

In Group 2, The Hindu secured the first place for its campaign ‘Cadbury Sweet Kondattam’ for Client Mondalez India for ‘Best Idea to Acquire or Retain Advertising Clients’. The Hindu Group secured the second place for its ‘Stay home. Stay vigilant.’ campaign for ‘Best Initiative in Response to COVID-19’.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary, The International News Media Association (INMA) is a global community of market-leading news media companies reinventing engagement with audiences and growing revenue in a multi-platform environment. The INMA community consists of more than 12,000 members at 800+ news media companies in 70 countries.

