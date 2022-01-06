The Hindu Group wins five WAN-IFRA South Asia awards

Campaigns created by The Hindu Group bagged five awards at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021. ‘Bring Back Milk Bikis Classic’, a campaign for Britannia received gold in the ‘best in audience engagement’ category. In the same category, The Hindu Group won silver for the ‘Brain-teasing activities’ campaign for Kissan (HUL).

The Hindu Group won gold for the ‘Let’s Crack CSE’ campaign done for Indian edu-tech start-up Unacademy, and bronze for the ‘Bring Back Milk Bikis Classic’ campaign in the ‘best branded/sponsored content campaign’ category, according to a press release.

Further, ‘Freedom Sale 2021’ has won bronze for the ‘best reader revenue initiative’.

A spokesperson from Britannia said, “The campaign that we did with The Hindu Group played a significant role in the success of this launch. Our congratulations to The Hindu Group’s team for this remarkable success.”

Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “As an organisation, we have understood our consumers well — be it informing, engaging or entertaining them.”

With over 140 entries, WAN-IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021 recognise South Asian publishers who have delivered original and unique digital media projects in the last months.