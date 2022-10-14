The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd. appoints Sriram Srinivasan as Group Digital Editor

Sriram Srinivasan has been The Hindu’s Strategy and Digital Editor since January 2016.

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 14, 2022 18:19 IST

The Hindu's new Group Digital Editor Sriram Srinivasan.

The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd. (THGPPL) publisher of The Hindu, The Hindu businessline, Frontline and Sportstar has appointed Sriram Srinivasan as Group Digital Editor effective 17 October 2022.

Sriram has been The Hindu’s Strategy and Digital Editor since January 2016. As the digital editor, he has been involved in implementing a digital-first approach as also in helping journalists pursue new ways of telling their stories.

In a 21-year journalism career, he has worked with India’s top publications. He holds a postgraduate degree in economics and a PG diploma in journalism from the Asian College of Journalism. In 2013, as a Tow-Knight Fellow at the City University of New York's Graduate School of Journalism, he spent a semester honing a business idea that brought together content and games. He subsequently pursued entrepreneurship, briefly.

Welcoming Sriram on behalf of the Board of Directors of THGPPL, Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, THGPPL said, “As is already known, The Hindu Group has embarked on a serious journey of digital transformation. Our intent is to upgrade and enrich our news offerings, ensuring an enjoyable and informative experience for our users. We are confident that as Group Digital Editor, Sriram Srinivasan who is eminently qualified in this regard, will carry forward our vision and take our journey to new heights.”

Talking about his new role, Sriram said, “I see this as an opportunity to help build structure, skill, and capacity so that the group can continue in its digital transformation journey with strength and confidence."

