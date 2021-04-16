The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd. appoints Krishna Prasad as Group Editorial Officer

He will play a guiding role on content management across all the publications, working with the editors and the business and technical teams to drive THG’s digital transformation.

The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd. (THGPPL) publisher of The Hindu, The Hindu BusinessLine, Frontline and Sportstar has appointed Krishna Prasad as Group Editorial Officer effective 16 April, 2021. He will lead and enable greater synergies across the different print publications and digital offerings, by coordinating content efforts across all publications of The Hindu Group

Krishna Prasad is former Editor-in-Chief of Outlook magazine, and former Editor of Vijay Times from The Times of India group. In a 35-year career, he has taught journalism on three continents; been a member of the Press Council of India; and was one of the earliest mainstream journalists to embrace the digital life.

Welcoming Krishna Prasad on behalf of the Board of Directors of THGPPL, Malini Parthasarthy, Chairperson, THGPPL said, “Krishna Prasad as Group Editorial Officer will play a guiding role on content management and strategy across all the publications, working with the editors of the various publications, digital editors, and the business and technical teams to drive THG’s digital transformation. He will help situate content optimally across publications and ensure synergy between our product offerings. We are confident that he will help us not only build greater synergy in our content offerings but help us raise the bar in building high quality journalism and widen our digital imagination”.

On joining the group, Krishna Prasad, Group Editorial Officer, THGPPL said, “For 143 years, The Hindu has been India’s most trusted newspaper, respected the world over for its independence, credibility and authority. It is a real honour to be tasked with shaping its direction for the digital age, while keeping journalism front and centre. I look forward to working closely with the group’s editors and journalists, business and technical teams, to future-proof the institution’s awesome legacy.