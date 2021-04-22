National

The Hindu Group offers flash sale for World Book Day

The Hindu Group is offering an annual special sale to celebrate the World Book Day. A discount of 50% on the cover price of select titles of special publications will be offered from April 23 to April 30.

This flash sale will be held online, and readers may book their copies at https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/.

Nearly 70 titles cover a range of topics, including editorials, spirituality, music, science and sports, under the ‘Premium’, ‘History’, ‘Shrine’ and children’s series. The offer is available on select titles during the eight-day sale period, or until the stocks last.

For bulk orders of more than five copies of each title, and enquiries, readers can write to bookstore@thehindu.co.in during the offer period.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 8:29:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/the-hindu-group-offers-flash-sale-for-world-book-day/article34386676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY