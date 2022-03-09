The Hindu Group named Publisher of the Year by WAN-IFRA

Wins two golds, one silver and two bronzes at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021

CEO of The Hindu Group, LV Navaneeth seen with the award for the ‘Publisher of the Year’ | Photo Credit: R RAGU

The Hindu Group has been named the ‘Publisher of the Year’ for the second consecutive year at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021 owing to the highest number of tallies on the points table. For 2021, The Hindu Group shares the honour with HT Media Limited.

Over the last year, The Hindu Group has crafted many customer-facing campaigns to engage its readers. The ‘#BringBackMilkBikisClassic’ campaign for Britannia received gold and bronze in Best in Audience Engagement and Best Branded/Sponsored Content category, respectively. ‘Kissan Protein Champs–Knowledge Series & Brain-Teasing Activities’ won silver in Best in Audience Engagement category. ‘FreadOMSALE 2021’ won the bronze in the Best Reader Revenue Initiative category. Further, Unacademy ‘Let’s Crack CSE’ won a gold in Best Branded/Sponsored Content category. Among other winners were The Hindustan Times, Times of India Digital, NDTV Convergence, The Quint and others.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony and accepting the honours, L. V. Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer, The Hindu Group, said, “On behalf of my colleagues, I am happy to accept the award for the second time. The award is a recognition of all that our people do. It is their collective ability to imagine and deliver better value and experiences to our readers, subscribers and advertisers, and engage better with the communities that we serve.”

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) is the global organisation of the world’s press. It has a global network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

The South Asian Digital Media Awards are presented in ten different categories, including Best Website, Audience Engagement, Newsletter, Use of Online Video, Brand Marketing Campaign, Reader Revenue Initiative, and COVID-19 Projects, among others. Over 20 judges from across the globe evaluated the entries and chose the winners.