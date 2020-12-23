The Hindu group bags four WAN IFRA awards

The Hindu #KeepTheHabit campaign won a gold and silver in Best Native Advertising/ Branded Content Campaign and Best in Audience Engagement, respectively

The Hindu Group won two golds and two silvers at WAN IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards. The awards are presented in recognition of outstanding work done by news publishers in digital media.

The Hindu #KeepTheHabit campaign won a gold and silver in Best Native Advertising/ Branded Content Campaign and Best in Audience Engagement, respectively.

Sportstar’s website (sportstar.thehindu.com) won a gold in Best in Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment Website or Mobile Services and The Hindu’s website (thehindu.com) won a silver in Best Paid Content Strategy (including pay wall, membership or crowd funding models).

Among other winners are BBC News, Malayalam Manorama, Mathrubhumi, ABP, NDTV Convergence, TV18, and The Quint.

Commenting on the recognition, L.V. Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer, The Hindu Group, said, “The endorsement of our efforts by an eminent jury is very encouraging. This is a result of our focus on a reader-centric approach across all our products including digital and our commitment to the communities we serve. This recognition from WAN IFRA’s eminent jury is heartening and we are grateful for the awards in the four categories.”

The awards recognise news publishers who have adopted digital media and mobile strategies as part of their total product offering to meet the major challenges in how people consume news and information today.

“When it comes to success in digital news publishing, innovation, on top of quality content, is the key. This was what was reflected in the winning entries,” said Magdoom Mohamed, managing director, WAN-IFRA South Asia.

The World Association of News Publishers or WAN-IFRA, is the global organisation of the world’s press.