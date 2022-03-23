The Hindu Group appoints Vaishna Roy as Editor of Frontline

Vaishna Roy.

March 23, 2022 20:33 IST

She will take over from R. Vijaya Sankar on May 1, 2022.

The Hindu Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Vaishna Roy as the Editor, Frontline, with effect from May 1, 2022. Vaishna Roy comes to this position with a rich experience in magazine journalism, having edited The Hindu Sunday Magazine previously. She succeeds R. Vijaya Sankar, who retired after having served as Editor, Frontline, for 11 years. The Board of Directors places on record its appreciation of Mr. Vijaya Sankar's contributions to the organisation.

Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, THG Publishing Private Ltd.