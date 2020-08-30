The Hindu Explains | Is COVID-19 intensifying in rural India?

When infections were growing at a relatively slower pace, most of India’s COVID-19 cases were confined to urban districts. In subsequent stages, not only have the cases grown at a relatively quicker pace but the locus too has shifted to rural areas where the health infrastructure is fragile.
How have the cases in rural districts grown?
The infographic depicts the total number and % share of India’s new cases recorded during three stages: between O and 1 million cases (P1), between 1 million and 2 million cases (P2) and between 2 million and 3.3 million cases (P3) across urban, mostly urban, mostly rural and rural districts.*. The % share of cases in rural districts increased from 15% of total cases in P1 to 24% in P3; in mostly rural districts from 25% to 43%. Whereas, the % share of cases in urban districts decreased from 32% of total cases in PT to 11% in P3; in mostly urban areas from 28% to 22%
Where is the rural spread most intense?
The tables depict new cases recorded in rural districts as a % share of all cases in the State, in P1, P2, and P3. For instance, in Assam, 41% of the State’s cases in P1 were recorded in rural districts; 71% in P2; 70% in P3.
What is the impact of the spread?
The health infrastructure is not equally spread between rural and urban India. While more than 65% of India’s population resides in the rural areas (World Bank estimate), about 65% of all government hospital beds are in urban India. The clear rural-urban divide is visible in many such indicators.
Sources: State Health Ministries, KPMG, World Bank, NSS Report No. 586 (Health in India)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath