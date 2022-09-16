India

Daily Quiz | On Sir M. Visvesvaraya

Sir M. Visvesvaraya, often referred to by his initials, MV, was the first Indian civil engineer, and the 19th Diwan of Mysore, serving from 1912 to 1918. His birthday, September 15, is celebrated as Engineers’ Day in India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania. Here is a quiz on this notable statesman

1. Two metro stations in India are named after M.V. Name the stations and the cities they are located in. 

Answer :

Sir M. Visveshwaraya Station, Central College, Bengaluru; Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh, New Delhi

