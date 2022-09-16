Daily Quiz | On Sir M. Visvesvaraya

Sindhu Nagaraj September 16, 2022 11:41 IST

Sir M. Visvesvaraya, often referred to by his initials, MV, was the first Indian civil engineer, and the 19th Diwan of Mysore, serving from 1912 to 1918. His birthday, September 15, is celebrated as Engineers’ Day in India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania. Here is a quiz on this notable statesman

Daily Quiz | On Sir M. Visvesvaraya Sir M. Visvesvaraya, often referred to by his initials, MV, was the first Indian civil engineer, and the 19th Diwan of Mysore, serving from 1912 to 1918. His birthday, September 15, is celebrated as Engineers' Day in India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania. Here is a quiz on this notable statesman

1. Two metro stations in India are named after M.V. Name the stations and the cities they are located in.
Answer : Sir M. Visveshwaraya Station, Central College, Bengaluru; Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh, New Delhi

2. Visvesvaraya favoured the setting up of large-scale industries in the country. However, this was opposed by this freedom fighter who had written to him saying they hold diametrically opposite views. Name the freedom fighter.
Answer : Mahatma Gandhi

3. A devastating flood that occurred in 1908, killing nearly 50,000 people. Later, Visversvaraya was invited to assist in the reconstruction of the city and devise measures for the prevention of the recurrence of such a catastrophe. A dam was built across the river, upstream from the city. Another reservoir was built on the tributary of the main river seven years later. Name the two reservoirs. In which city were these built?
Answer : Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Hyderabad

4. India's first hydroelectric power station is located at these two waterfalls and is still functional. The project was designed by Diwan Sheshadri Iyer and Diwan Sir M. Visvesvaraya of the Kingdom of Mysuru. Name the two waterfalls.
Answer : Bharachukki Falls, Gaganachukki Falls

5. Along with the KRS Dam, MV also designed the Khadakvasla Reservoir near Pune. He designed and constructed a particular type of gate which was installed at Khadakvasla Reservoir, Tigra Dam and KRS Dam. What are these gates called?
Answer : Automatic gates



