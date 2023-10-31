Daily Quiz | On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /9 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 9 | In order to become a barrister, Vallabhbhai Patel qualified as a pleader and started his practice in a municipality where he later had his first meeting with Mahatma Gandhi in 1917. Name the town that made headline news in February 2002. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Godhra SHOW ANSWER

2 / 9 | Name Vallabhbhai’s elder brother, a barrister thanks to his younger sibling’s generosity, who ‘co-founded’ the Swaraj Party along with Chittaranjan Das and Motilal Nehru. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vithalbhai Patel SHOW ANSWER

3 / 9 | On which freedom leader’s first death anniversary on August 1, 1921, did Vallabhbhai pledge to wear only Khadi? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak SHOW ANSWER

4 / 9 | Vallabhbhai Patel got the moniker ‘Sardar’ from Mahatma Gandhi, thanks to his exceptional organisational skills during which momentous incident in 1928? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bardoli Satyagraha SHOW ANSWER

5 / 9 | The Mahatma and the Sardar were jailed in early 1932 after the failure of the second Round Table Conference in England. In which prison were they cellmates and where Sardar learnt Sanskrit? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Yerwada Jail in Pune SHOW ANSWER

6 / 9 | Of the seven to hold this office (the last being L.K. Advani) since independence, Sardar Patel was the first. Which post? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Deputy Prime Minister SHOW ANSWER

7 / 9 | What was ‘Operation Polo’ initiated by the Sardar in September 1948? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The military operation to invade Hyderabad and bring about its accession to the Union of India SHOW ANSWER

8 / 9 | When was Sardar Patel awarded the Bharat Ratna and what is his birthday observed as? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1991 and ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ SHOW ANSWER