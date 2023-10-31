HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Premium

A quiz on the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 148th birth anniversary

October 31, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
A view of Statue of Unity
1 / 9 | In order to become a barrister, Vallabhbhai Patel qualified as a pleader and started his practice in a municipality where he later had his first meeting with Mahatma Gandhi in 1917. Name the town that made headline news in February 2002.
Answer : Godhra
