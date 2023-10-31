Daily Quiz | On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
In order to become a barrister, Vallabhbhai Patel qualified as a pleader and started his practice in a municipality where he later had his first meeting with Mahatma Gandhi in 1917. Name the town that made headline news in February 2002.
Name Vallabhbhai’s elder brother, a barrister thanks to his younger sibling’s generosity, who ‘co-founded’ the Swaraj Party along with Chittaranjan Das and Motilal Nehru.
On which freedom leader’s first death anniversary on August 1, 1921, did Vallabhbhai pledge to wear only Khadi?
Answer : Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Vallabhbhai Patel got the moniker ‘Sardar’ from Mahatma Gandhi, thanks to his exceptional organisational skills during which momentous incident in 1928?
The Mahatma and the Sardar were jailed in early 1932 after the failure of the second Round
Table Conference in England. In which prison were they cellmates and where Sardar learnt Sanskrit?
Of the seven to hold this office (the last being L.K. Advani) since independence, Sardar Patel was the first. Which post?
What was ‘Operation Polo’ initiated by the Sardar in September 1948?
Answer : The military operation to invade Hyderabad and bring about its accession to the Union of India
When was Sardar Patel awarded the Bharat Ratna and what is his birthday observed as?
Answer : 1991 and ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’
Where in Gujarat is Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity located and what is the significance of the height (182m)?
Answer : Kevadia and to match the number of seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly
