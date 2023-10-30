Daily Quiz | On famous Indians of foreign descent
A talented actor, who was trained at FTII; he played several key roles in iconic films. One of them was Captain Weston in Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj ke khiladi, a British officer who is fluent in Urdu poetry. Name him.
Born in Minneapolis in the U.S, she visited India as a researcher in the 1970s and went on stay in Maharashtra and became an Indian citizen in 1983. She went on to become a prolific researcher and activist in the anti-caste movement in particular, besides producing a large corpus of academic literature related to her core areas of interest - the Dalit, environmentalist, feminist movements. Name her.
As a member of the National Advisory Council during the United Progressive Alliance’s first term, this economist was a proponent of a national rural employment guarantee scheme, and later made key contributions to the draft Act that led to the MGNREGS. Name this Belgian-born economist who has also been active in the Right to Food campaign.
An accomplished anthropologist and ethnologist, this British-born person first visited India as a Christian missionary. He later became an authority on Indian tribal culture, took up Indian citizenship and was an Union government adviser on tribal affairs for the north-east in post-Independence India. Name him.
A science-populariser and scientist with an astounding range of work in physiology, genetics, evolutionary biology and mathematics, this professed socialist was born in Oxford but became an Indian citizen in 1961 and worked at the Indian Statistical Institute. Name him.
