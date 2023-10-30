Daily Quiz | On famous Indians of foreign descent

A talented actor, who was trained at FTII; he played several key roles in iconic films. One of them was Captain Weston in Satyajit Ray's Shatranj ke khiladi, a British officer who is fluent in Urdu poetry. Name him. Answer : Tom Alter

Born in Minneapolis in the U.S, she visited India as a researcher in the 1970s and went on stay in Maharashtra and became an Indian citizen in 1983. She went on to become a prolific researcher and activist in the anti-caste movement in particular, besides producing a large corpus of academic literature related to her core areas of interest - the Dalit, environmentalist, feminist movements. Name her. Answer : Gail Omvedt

As a member of the National Advisory Council during the United Progressive Alliance's first term, this economist was a proponent of a national rural employment guarantee scheme, and later made key contributions to the draft Act that led to the MGNREGS. Name this Belgian-born economist who has also been active in the Right to Food campaign. Answer : Jean Dreze

An accomplished anthropologist and ethnologist, this British-born person first visited India as a Christian missionary. He later became an authority on Indian tribal culture, took up Indian citizenship and was an Union government adviser on tribal affairs for the north-east in post-Independence India. Name him. Answer : Verrier Elwin