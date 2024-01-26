GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Indian Presidents
Premium

On the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, here’s a quiz on Indian heads of state. 

January 26, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Indian Presidents
The military review and flag hoisting by then President. Dr. Rajendra Prasad at Irwin Stadium.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | A freedom fighter, this person was also involved in the Irish struggle for independence in the early 20th century. A lawyer early in his career, he later played a major role in the labour and trade union movement pre-Independence. Name this person who went on to become President. 
Answer : V.V. Giri
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
