Daily Quiz | On Indian Presidents

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | A freedom fighter, this person was also involved in the Irish struggle for independence in the early 20th century. A lawyer early in his career, he later played a major role in the labour and trade union movement pre-Independence. Name this person who went on to become President. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : V.V. Giri SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | A graduate of English literature, this person worked as a journalist for The Hindu in the mid-1940s. After graduating again with a degree from the London School of Economics, he joined the Indian Foreign Service and had a distinguished career. Later, he also served as the vice-chancellor of the Jawarharlal Nehru University. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : K.R. Narayanan SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | A graduate of the Madras Institute of Technology, he made a mark in aerospace engineering and later went on to become the chief scientific adviser to the Prime Minister and secretary of the Defence Research and Development Organisation from 1992 to 1999. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A.P.J. Abdul Kalam SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Name the only President who was re-elected for two consecutive terms and also served in the position for the longest time. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rajendra Prasad SHOW ANSWER