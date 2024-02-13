Daily Quiz | On Indian islands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a morning stroll on one of the pristine beaches, in Lakshadweep.
This island once flourished as a major port for trade in Gujarat and is now connected to the mainland via two bridges. It is among the least populated districts in India. It was a Portuguese colony for close to 500 years. It is known in conjunction with another district; the two together formed a Union Territory. In 2019 they were merged with a neighbouring UT.
The majority of the people on this island are Muslim. Many people here speak Malayalam with a mix of Arabic. There is a tradition of matriliny in this place. A former Prime Minister went to this island on a private visit, which was in the eye of the storm recently for involving a carrier of the Indian Navy. Which island is this?
This island was named after a marine surveyor and shared the name of one of the main characters of the popular sitcom Friends. It was renamed in 2019 after an Indian nationalist. Name this island.
The Great Nicobar is the southernmost part of the Nicobar Islands archipelago. Two tribes inhabit this place. One of them is the Nicobarese. Which is the other?
This Chief Minister was an MLA of this island, which is also known as the first island district of India. Name him.
This is a barrier island. As it is located close to the equator, it is synonymous with innovation and exploration and is a launch site. Name it.
