Daily Quiz | On Indian islands

This island once flourished as a major port for trade in Gujarat and is now connected to the mainland via two bridges. It is among the least populated districts in India. It was a Portuguese colony for close to 500 years. It is known in conjunction with another district; the two together formed a Union Territory. In 2019 they were merged with a neighbouring UT.

Answer : Diu

The majority of the people on this island are Muslim. Many people here speak Malayalam with a mix of Arabic. There is a tradition of matriliny in this place. A former Prime Minister went to this island on a private visit, which was in the eye of the storm recently for involving a carrier of the Indian Navy. Which island is this?

Answer : Lakshadweep

This island was named after a marine surveyor and shared the name of one of the main characters of the popular sitcom Friends. It was renamed in 2019 after an Indian nationalist. Name this island.

Answer : Ross Island

The Great Nicobar is the southernmost part of the Nicobar Islands archipelago. Two tribes inhabit this place. One of them is the Nicobarese. Which is the other?

Answer : Shompen

This Chief Minister was an MLA of this island, which is also known as the first island district of India. Name him.

Answer : Sarbananda Sonowal