The Hindu BusinessLine to hold commodities conclave on Dec. 16, 17

It will feature sessions on energy products, agriculture and precious metals

The Hindu BusinessLine will present ‘Commodities Market Outlook 2022’, a two-day virtual event on December 16 and 17.

Powered by Indian Oil and in association with Madhur Pure and Hygienic Sugar, the virtual conclave will cover sessions on energy products (crude oil, natural gas) and agriculture on Day 1, and precious metals and base metals on Day 2.

The associate sponsor for the event is BSE and the knowledge partner is NCDEX.

The conclave aims to provide readers and market participants an outlook for Q1 and Q2, 2022. Experts will share their perspectives on global and Indian market outlook, and the market direction.

The sessions will be held on Day 1 from 10.30 a.m. onwards and on Day 2 from 11 a.m. onwards.

On December 16, M.R. Subramani, Commodities Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine, will present the welcome address.

Amit Kumar Sharma, Director, Structured Products -LNG BP, Singapore, and Mathew John, Director (Technical Research), Almus Consulting, will speak on energy products. Those who will talk about agriculture include Ravi Gupta, Director, Shree Renuka Sugars; Kapil Dev, Chief Business Officer, NCDEX; and T. Gnanasekar, Director, Commtrendz Research.

On December 17, P.R. Somasundaram, Managing Director, World Gold Council, will deliver the keynote address.

Surendra Mehta, National Secretary, India Bullion and Jewellers Association; Pinakin Dave, Head, Commodities, BSE; and Akhil Nallamuthu, Senior Research Analyst, BL Research Bureau, will speak on precious metals.

For sessions on base metals, Mayur Karmarkar, Managing Director, International Copper Association, will deliver the keynote address. Sandeep Daga of Regsus Consulting and Gurumurthy K., Chief Research Analyst, BL Research Bureau, will also speak on the topic.

G. Chandrashekhar, policy commentator and commodities market specialist, will deliver the concluding remarks.

To register for the two-day virtual conclave, visit https://bit.ly/HBLCC21 or scan the QR Code given.