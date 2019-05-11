The Hindu bags award for printing

The Hindu won a gold award under the Best In Print category (above 150,000 circulation) at the WAN-INFRA Asian Media Awards. This award is presented to newspapers deserving recognition for their excellence in standardised printing. The focus of the award is to show the ability of newspapers to print consistently high quality according to international standards.

The Apple Daily (Taiwan), Apple Daily Publication Development Limited, Taiwan Branch, also won a gold award under the same category while the silver went to The Times of India, Airoli, Mumbai, published by Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd.

The winners of the WAN-IFRA's Asian Media Awards were announced on May 8, during the Publish Asia/Newsroom Summit Asia 2019 conferences in Singapore. This year’s competition attracted 350 entries from 55 media companies in 16 countries across Asia and the Middle East, competing for excellence in editorial content, design, infographics, photography, printing quality, newspaper marketing and community service.