The Hindu Analysis : How is the Central govt dealing with Jammu and Kashmir?

When it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government wants to move away from past set pieces, break political hegemonies and put different actors on the political chessboard.

This Parliament session saw the extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir by another six months. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke of devolution of powers and grassroots democracy in the State.

What is it attempting to do in Jammu and Kashmir? The Hindu's Political Editor Nistula Hebbar weighs in.