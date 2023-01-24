The greatness of Narayaneeyam

January 24, 2023 04:37 am | Updated January 23, 2023 07:35 pm IST

Achyutha is the greatest of all devathas. Among the devotees of Lord Vishnu, Sri Parameswara stands first. Of all the rivers, the Ganga is the most sacred one and of the various puranas Srimad Bhagavatham is the supreme most. Reading Bhagavatham creates a divine fervour. If we listen to it through our ears, our eyes will be welled up and tears roll down. The true identity of a scripture is to identify the Supreme Being and Srimad Bhagavatham exactly reveals the same.

Sri Narayana Bhattadri, a great Rig Vedic scholar, an exponent in Vyakarana sastra and Advaitha philosophy, was deeply attracted after reading Bhagavatham. It contains all the stories of Lord Krishna. It induced him to compose Sriman Narayaneeyam. It is titled so because it tells about Lord Narayana (Guruvayurappan) and composed by Sri Narayana Bhattadri. It is called “Anugraha Grantha” because a person who recites it is sure to be blessed with all peace, happiness and prosperity. Instead of obtaining a miniscule benefit by putting in maximum efforts by ourselves, with the help and guidance of Acharyas and Gurus, we can derive great benefits through least efforts, said Sri Damodhara Dhikshitar in a discourse.

When we are in the beginning stage, we may pray for our well being and comforts. As we go advanced, we will pray for the sake of all. The eyes of truly dedicated devotees will see only good even in bad people. Prahladha never requested the Lord to protect him or hand out punishments to his father. Lord Narasimha emerged by Himself to save Prahladha and all the celestials.