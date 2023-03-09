March 09, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

For decades, about 12 lakh to 15 lakh people have been migrating within Maharashtra to cut sugarcane. They travel from the drought-affected Marathwada to western Maharashtra’s Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, Satara, Solapur, and Ahmednagar. These areas are also known as the sugar belt.

Here, they work in the sugarcane fields under harsh work and weather conditions. They are paid no more than ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 PER PAIR for about 150 days of work. But these seasonal workers also face severe exploitation by their contractors, also known as mukadams.

Who are Mukadams?

The mukadamis a man with political influence. The more powerful he is, the more sub-contractors he has. Once farmers – who own the land – ready the sugarcane for harvest, mukadams take over.

Sugar factories hire them, and they in turn hire labour, making arrangements for their transport and stay. These middlemen are paid by the sugar factory and pocket at least 30% of what is earned.

What are the working conditions?

The groups of workers, also known as tolis, either stay on the sugar factory premises or in the sugarcane fields. The children do not go to school and help their parents bundle the cane.

There are no welfare benefits, medical assistance or paid days off for pregnant women. If someone dies, no one takes responsibility, and there is no compensation either. Even if women workers fall ill halfway, there is no room for exhaustion. Instead, their mukadam verbally abuses them and charges a fine, which is deducted from the advance payment.

Apart from being sexually exploited, some women even undergo hysterectomy surgery to prevent income loss due to menstruation. This is because when a woman misses work, she is fined between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per day. At least 10% of the women are pregnant but unaware of their lawful rights and the benefits ensured under various government schemes.

Devappa Anna Shetti, a farmers’ rights activist, says that many incidents of sexual abuse go unreported because victims do not approach the police, fearing they would ultimately lose their jobs.

Where do the workers stay?

The Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Cooperative Sugar Factory Limited near Kolhapur is one of the largest sugar industries in the region. The labourers working here stay on the open ground next to the factory and are given basic materials like bamboo and tarpaulin sheets to set up huts.

There are a few portable toilets and a school for the children. The campsite, which has more than 500 huts, has kirana stores, small restaurants, and a barbershop. But, there is no electricity, thus making life difficult for workers and their families. And in other factories, even the most basic facilities, such as schools or toilets, are not provided.

Reporting: Abhinay Deshpande

Voiceover & Production: Abhinaya Sriram

Videos & Photos: Emmanual Yogini