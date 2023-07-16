The cry to centralise entrance tests for five-year MBA aspirants gets louder

July 16, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

Class 12 student Saksham Tiwari, 18, is an MBA aspirant from Lucknow. But instead of pursuing the degree via a two-year post-graduation programme, Mr. Tiwari’s teacher insisted that he start preparing for the five-year integrated MBA programme offered by a handful of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

If Mr. Tiwari wants to keep all his admission options open; he says, he will have to appear for individual entrance exams conducted by each IIM in order to make the cut. “Like the Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted for the two-year post graduate MBA programme by IIMs, the entrance exam for the five-year IPM [Integrated Programme for Managment] could be centralised too. This would reduce the hassle of individually applying for different institutes; after all, how many exams can one student give?” Mr. Tiwari says.

Single test proposal

In order to ease the pressure on aspirants, a proposal to centralise the entrance exam for the five-year integrated course is now being considered, according to an RTI response from IIM Jammu. “There is a discussion initiated by this institute for a single admission test for admissions in the IPM programme for all IIMs,” it said.

IIM Jammu’s founder director B.S. Sahay also confirmed the development to The Hindu, “IIM Jammu has supported the proposal in the interest of students but till date no final decision has been taken.”

The five-year IPM -- which offers a bachelor’s degree in management as well as an MBA -- is now available at IIM Indore among the older institutes, and at the newer IIM campuses at Jammu, Bodhgaya, Ranchi and Rohtak.

Multiple aptitude tests

Currently, IIM Indore selects students through the IPM Aptitude Test (IPMAT), which is also accepted by IIM Ranchi, while admission to IIM Jammu and IIM Bodhgaya require students to write the Joint IPM Aptitude Test (JIPMAT), conducted by the National Testing Agency. Tata Consultancy Services conducts an IPM Aptitude Test for admission to the IPM programme at IIM Rohtak, according to another RTI response.

Noting that each IIM is autonomous in the way they decide to conduct intake of students, a top official at IIM Rohtak said that the decision to centralise the exam does not lie under the purview of any individual IIM but has to be a joint discussion with the Ministry of Higher Education.

Higher costs, more travel

RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur found that his daughter, an IPM aspirant, was stretched thin appearing for multiple entrance tests. “Multiple exams require repeated registration and fresh payment for every exam. It also requires repeated travel for students to and fro to nearby cities where the exams are conducted,” he says. “The application fees for, say, IIM Indore (at ₹4,130) are double of what IIM Jammu charges at ₹2,000 for General Category students. IIM Rohtak separately charges ₹4,175. What is the point of paying fees multiple times?”

Another challenge for aspirants appearing for multiple entrance tests at an undergraduate level is the potential clash in dates of these exams.

Rising demand

Despite such challenges, the demand for the five-year IPM is high and has been rising since 2019, according to the RTI reply from IIM Rohtak. In 2019, 6678 students registered for the IPMAT, more than doubling to 14,088 by 2022. Less than one percent of the aspirants were actually selected, with an intake of only 167 in the 2022-27 programme, barely higher than the 149 admitted into the 2019-2024 batch.

Prof. Sahay says that IPM students at IIM Jammu are offered an option to exit after completing each year of the course. “If they choose to exit in first year, they will be provided a certificate in basic management, in second-year a certificate in advanced management, and if they finish the third year successfully, they receive a BBA degree. This is in line with the National Education Policy guidelines,” says the IIM Jammu director.

Assimilation advantages

Those who do stay beyond the third year and enter the MBA section of the programme have some assimilation advantages over those who join the programme only at this stage. “Fresh post-graduate students who directly appear for CAT and come to first-year MBA and in-house students are all merged for the MBA batch. We find it easier because we have stayed longer at campus and are used to the test taking and marking systems instituted right from the beginning,” says Abhisumat Patnaik, a fourth-year student of the integrated programme at IIM Indore. On themultiple IPM entrance tests, he says, “Because IIM Indore is one of the older programmes, it may be wanting to retain its prestige. However, I think institutes should head towards centralising the process to ease it for the applicants.”

While the newer IIMs have not reached the stage of placements for their IPM students yet, a spokesperson of IIM Jammu said that the institute had secured 100 per cent placement for their outgoing sixth batch (2021-23) post-graduate MBA programme, consisting of 239 students, with an average cost to company package of ₹16.43 lakh per annum. “This trend is expected to continue for the five-year integrated programme students too in future,” the spokesperson added.