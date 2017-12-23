National

The cornered cats of Tadoba

1/7

In this tiger reserve in Maharashtra, it’s a free-for-all as safari vehicles make a mad dash to catch a glimpse of big cats

At first light, the gates open at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Rows of safari vehicles hit the dirt track, and the eyes start scanning the forest. The 1,700-sq. km reserve, home to 62 tigers, attracts an uncomfortably high number of tourists and photographers every day. Only 20% of the reserve forest area is open to safaris, but the chances of a tiger sighting are high. Hence the huge flow of vehicles for the morning and evening safaris.

The dominant male tiger here is Matkasur, well-built, kingly and a photographer’s delight. Once a tiger is spotted, scores of vehicles make a mad dash and crowd around the animal to get the best vantage point. Sometimes, 50 to 60 vehicles surround a tiger. These days, visitors are on the lookout for Maya as she recently gave birth. Tourists come in the hope of getting the first glimpse of her two cubs. In anticipation, vehicles menacingly block her path. The forest has two 15-month-old male cubs, which too are not used to human presence.

If there are guidelines on the number of tourists allowed inside wildlife parks and the distance they must keep from the animals, they are flouted here.

As a result, man-animal conflicts are growing in the tiger reserve. In May, Matkasur mauled to death a 45-year-old man working in the reserve.

A tourist vehicle has even overturned in front of a tiger, in the race to get the best view of the feline. If tourists have been lucky to escape tiger attacks so far, call it luck.

A villager of Khichan in Jodhpur district spreading jowar for migratory demoiselle cranes to feed on. Every winter, thousands of these birds arrive from Mongolia, and the villagers are on their toes to ensure their well-being and to guard them from dogs.

In photos | Dancing with the demoiselles in Khichan, Rajasthan

Nearly 25 crore people will participate in the all-India strike on January 8, 2020, the central trade unions claimed as they called for 'Bharath Bandh' against the government's 'anti-people' policies. Life came to a halt in several parts of the nation following the strike. Most shops, business establishments and markets were shut. Public transport was largely off the roads.

In pictures: Trade unions’ Bharat bandh affects life

The Kali temple in Jharia is surrounded by coal mines.

Breathing fire | On hot coals at Jharia coal fields

The new signage of Telangana High Court, in Hyderabad.

2019: an eventful year for Telangana State

Special mass was conducted at St. Mary's Basilica Church at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.

Christmas 2019: From Srinagar to Kerala, Indians celebrate festival with vigour

At Kolkata's Babu Ghat, men come to unwind with a traditional one-hour massage; the masseurs are a dwindling group of men from Girima village in Odisha's Puri district who have been in the profession for generations.

The mystic masseurs of Kolkata’s Babu ghat

