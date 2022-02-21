  • On February 18, 2022, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inked a trade pact, Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during a virtual summit led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
  • The CEPA is a bilateral trade pact that will cover over a period of time 90% of India’s exports as well as services which is expected to boom by $15 billion in the coming five years. The deal also has strong anti-dumping measures and rules of origin clauses
  • The India-UAE economic relation at present is shaped by remittances. The remittances are expected to rise with full economic recovery of the UAE’s post-pandemic economy