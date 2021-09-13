The all-powerful BJP high command | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

Nistula hebbar speaks about the BJP's high command's dismissals of five chief ministers this year

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss BJP declaring the removal of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in September, making him the fifth head of a BJP-ruled State to lose his job this year.

What it does is raise questions on the prolific nature of the change and the message being sent out by the BJP high command by such dismissals of chief ministers who had been ushered in with much pomp and style. While each State has its own story of local politics which become immediate reasons for the removal, there are also meta narratives to this trend.

Read more: Vijay Rupani’s exit underlines high command control in BJP