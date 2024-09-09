Tharoor seeks urgent SC hearing on defamation case for remarks against PM

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday (September 9, 2024) sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on his plea against a Delhi High Court verdict refusing to quash defamation proceedings against him on a complaint over his alleged “scorpion on Shivling” remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A lawyer mentioned the petition for urgent hearing before Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud while the Bench was rising for the day.

The counsel urged the court to list the case for hearing on September 10 as Mr. Tharoor would, otherwise, have to appear before the trial court the same day. “Just circulate the email. I will look into it just now,” the CJI said.

The Delhi High Court had refused to quash the defamation proceedings against Mr. Tharoor on August 29.

The High Court had prima facie said the remarks defamed the Prime Minister, the ruling BJP as well as its office-bearers and members.

Dismissing Mr. Tharoor’s petition seeking quashing of the defamation proceedings pending before a trial court, the High Court had said there was sufficient material before the Judicial Magistrate for summoning him under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).