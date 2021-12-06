Tharoor quits Sansad TV in protest against prolonged suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members

New Delhi:

06 December 2021

On December 5, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too had pulled out of her commitment

Protesting against the prolonged suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will not be hosting the talk show ‘To The Point’ on the Sansad TV.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV was recently merged together to bring in Sansad TV. As a part of the revamp, many MPs were roped in to host shows here. Mr. Tharoor is the second MP to take this step. On December 5, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too had pulled out of her commitment. She is one of the 12 MPs to be suspended for the entire tenure of the ongoing session.

The prolonged suspension of the MPs expelled in an arbitrary manner for actions committed during the previous session, Mr. Tharoor said, had called into question the very assumption of a bipartisan spirit animating the work of Parliament.

“I am concerned that my continued involvement in hosting a show on Sansad TV would be seen as making complicit in the undemocratic manner in which parliamentary institutions are being run,” he said.

The Sansad TV, Mr. Tharoor said, was part of the problem, because it focused attention only on members of the treasury benches while ignoring the Opposition.

“A parliamentary TV channel must, by definition, reflect the diversity of Parliament and not just whitewash the reality of Parliament's current functioning,” he added.

Mr. Tharoor said that he was suspending hosting the programme to the point until such time as the suspension of the members was revoked and a semblance of bipartisanship restored to the conduct of the Parliament and the functioning of the Sansad TV.