Thank labourers by observing fast on May Day: activists

A group of activists on Wednesday launched a campaign to express gratitude to workers and raise an awareness on the plight of labourers during the lockdown by observing a fast on International Labour Day.

Also read | May Day, from its very first march

They appealed to people to observe a fast from sunrise to sunset on Friday, terming it a “fast of gratitude, empathy and Constitutional responsibility”, a statement from Dr. Baba Adhav, Ulka Mahajan, Subhash Lomte, Mukta Srivastava, Chandan Kumar and Nitin Pawar said.

“We are all facing an unprecedented disaster called coronavirus. The sections that are the worst hit are hard-working, toilers who by dint of sheer back-breaking work struggle to support their families. The misery is compounded for migrant labourers who are stranded here and there without any livelihood,” they said.

They appealed to citizens to observe fast and raise the demand for free ration for all those who need it, repatriation of migrant workers and protection and compensation for labourers and farmers.

Another online campaign launched by a group of activists of “We The Subalterns”, asked people to mark May Day by reaching out to workers with words of appreciation as well as material aid.