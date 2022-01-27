Thanjavur girl death by suicide | BJP sets up committee

NEW DELHI

27 January 2022 19:23 IST

Party again demands investigation be handed over to CBI

The BJP on Thursday announced the setting up of a fact-finding committee into the alleged suicide of a student in Tanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. The party claims the girl took the step due to an alleged pressure to convert to Christianity from her school.

BJP Mahila Morcha chief and Coimbatore MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said party president J.P. Nadda had authorised the setting up of a four-member committee for not just going into the "truth" of the case but also to "provide comfort to the bereaved family".

Also Read Fresh video of girl who died by suicide in Thanjavur indicates no religious conversion Advertising Advertising

"Members of the committee are MP Sandhya Rai, BJP leader from Telangana Vijayshanti, Chitratai Wagh from Maharashtra, Karnataka Mahila Morcha president Geeta Vivekananda. They will be tasked with acertaining the facts of the case, especially the allegations of conversion made by the girl in a video circulated later, which we feel are being attempted to be suppressed and also to provide comfort to the beareved family," she said.

Ms. Srinivasan also alleged that silence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in this case was ominous.

“When he was leader of the opposition, the Chief Minister (M.K. Stalin) raised his voice for each and every student who died by suicide but he hasn’t said a word in this case. Ministers of his government who do speak, try to suppress the conversion angle. This is why we have no faith in any investigation being carried out in the case,” she said.

The BJP has already demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI. “BJP apprehends that a proper, fair enquiry cannot be conducted by Tamil Nadu government. We also demand a suitable compensation for family,” she said.