Textile Ministry to promote research, education in technical textiles

January 06, 2023 04:01 am | Updated January 05, 2023 09:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Around 10,000 technology students will get the benefit of a paid internship programme worth ₹20,000 a month sponsored by the Union Textile Ministry under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM). A general guideline was issued here on Thursday by Union Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah to update existing conventional degree programmes with new papers of technical textiles. The NTTM was launched in 2021 to achieve a market size of $40 billion and export of $10 billion in the technical textiles segment by 2024-25.

The ‘General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles- for Private and Public Institutes’ and the ‘General Guidelines for Grant for Internship Support in Technical Textiles (GIST)’ promise grant of up to ₹20,000 per student per month to the empanelled companies for providing internships to B.Tech students. Ms. Shah said the decision was taken to provide cutting-edge research, production, and innovative applications related to technical textiles.

The Textiles Secretary said the ‘General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles- For Private and Public Institutes’ will enable a new technical textiles degree programme for undergraduate and postgraduate students and updating of existing conventional degree programmes with new papers of technical textiles. “The Ministry of Textiles intends to develop eco-system in technical textiles not only in textile field but other disciplines of engineering like civil, mechanical, electronics etc., agriculture institutes, medical colleges, and fashion institutes,” she said.

The guidelines also cover the funding of upgradation and enhancement of laboratory equipment, training of lab personnel and specialised training of faculty members of the relevant departments. “This will cover public-funded institutions and also private institutions having National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking,” she said. The assistance for introducing full course in technical textiles can be up to ₹20 crore for PG courses and up to ₹10 crore for UG courses. An additional grant of ₹7.5 crore will be provided for introducing one mandatory subject and few electives at the UG level. “The guidelines will put emphasis on creating an effective and world-class knowledge ecosystem to make India a world leader in the field of technical textiles in the next decade. India will take a huge leap in the cutting-edge research, production, and innovative applications related to technical textiles, driven by the set of highly educated and competent professionals,” Ms. Shah said.

