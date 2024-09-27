Textile Industry will create 6 crore jobs by 2030, says Minister

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh has said here on Friday that the industry will grow to $350 billion by 2030, generating a total of 4.5 crore to 6 crore jobs across the world. Talking to reporters on 100 days’ achievements of his Ministry, he said a target of 50,000 metric tonne production of textiles and added that cultivation of silk will provide employment to farmers and projects such as Eri Sericulture Promotional Project launched in Gujarat will be expanded across the country.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) parks, with an investment of ₹70,000 crore of investment, is expected create 21 lakh jobs. The Bharat Tex event, the Minister said, will be “huge platform” to help the country attract foreign investment in the textile sector. “It will help India achieve 4S–style, scale, skill and sustainability,” Mr. Singh said. He added that VisioNxt initiative will fulfil fashion aspirations of the people of the country.

For technical textile, he said, the Ministry has set an export target of $10 billion by 2030. On handloom and handicraft, he said, one crore artisans are connected and there are efforts to organise craft village initiatives in tourist places in the country.

“Earlier, when a new government was formed, for three months, they (Opposition) would speak in irreverant terms. Which, they are currently doing abroad. On the other hand, the Modi government has drawn a road map for development in the first three months,” Mr. Singh said.

“To reach a size of $350 billion in the coming days, we need man-made fabric, whether it be synthetic, viscose or natural fibre, we are preparing for everything,” he said.

