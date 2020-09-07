Coronavirus | Testing level, fresh cases dip in Telangana, Kerala

Samples tested in Telangana down sharply on Sunday; Karnataka reports 141 deaths; Andhra Pradesh records lower incidence after 12 days

Telangana’s COVID-19 testing took a dive again on Sunday. While 60,000 samples were analysed on a daily basis over the past two weeks, leading to detection of over 2,500 cases a day, only 36,593 tests were conducted on September 6 and 1,802 tested positive.

Reduced testing on Sundays began from July 26. The new cases included 245 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 158 from Rangareddy, 136 from Karimnagar, 103 from Sangareddy and 106 from Siddipet. Nine more COVID-19 patients died.

There were 31,635 active cases, apart from 895 deaths. The State Health department said, of 1,42,771 total cases, 98,512 were asymptomatic.

Andhra Pradesh’s case tally stood at 5,06,493 on Monday with 8,368 new infections. For the first time after 12 days, the day’s cases were below 10,000.

It became the second State after Maharashtra to witness five lakh cases, and took just 10 days to see 1,02,877 new infections.

The State claims a higher testing ratio and lower death rate than Maharashtra.

Andhra Pradesh topped in the number of confirmed cases per million at 9,485 while Maharashtra had 7,264 and Tamil Nadu 6,019.

Seventy deaths were reported over the past day and the toll rose to 4,417. So far, 41,66,077 samples were tested and the positivity rate was 12.16%.

East Godavari reported the highest number of new infections while Prakasam reported the highest number of deaths.

New cases and deaths were as follows: East Godavari (1,312 and 3), West Godavari (950 and 7), Nellore (949 and 5), Chittoor (875 and 8), Guntur (765 and 9), Vizianagaram (594 and 0), Anantapur (584 and 4), Srikakulam (559 and 4), Kadapa (447 and 7), Prakasam (419 and 10), Visakhapatnam (405 and 4), Kurnool (316 and 4) and Krishna (193 and 5).

Nearly six months after its first COVID-19 case, Karnataka breached the four lakh mark to touch 4,04,324, as 5,773 persons tested positive on Monday. Over 53% of this case load was reported in August. With 97,001 active cases, Karnataka was in third position among States. Fuelled by a spike in cases in Bengaluru, the situation took a turn for the worse in July breaching the 2,000 mark per day initially and jumping to over 5,000 per day and later over 9,000 cases a day.

With 141 new deaths, the toll touched 6,534 on Monday. From September 1 till date, the State added 61,901 cases. On August 31, while the total number of cases stood at 3,42,423, Bengaluru Urban recorded 1,29,125 cases. Apart from Bengaluru Urban that recorded 2,942 cases on Monday, Ballari and Mysuru saw 266 and 221 cases respectively.

On Monday, when COVID-19 testing seemed to have dipped in Kerala with just 20,215 samples, fresh cases reported too went down to 1,648.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stood at 89,489, with 22,066 patients currently being treated in various hospitals.

The COVID-19 toll in the State rose to 359 on Monday with the addition of 12 more deaths in the provisional list of the Health Department. Seven deaths were in Thiruvananthapuram, three in Kozhikode and one each in Thrissur and Ernakulam.

Even with lower case numbers, 94% – or 1,556 out of 1,648 new cases – were locally acquired infections.

Kannur reported the maximum number of new cases among districts on Monday with 260 cases, followed closely by Thiruvananthapuram with 253.

Malappuram had 187 cases, Kottayam 154, Kasaragod 134, Ernakulam 130, Thrissur 128, Palakkad 118, Kozhikode 103, Alapuzha 78, Kollam 71, Pathanamthitta 24 and Idukki and Wayanad recorded four cases each.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram)